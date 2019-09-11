Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez slay the 'History of Music Video Dance'

Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon wanted to dance with somebody.
The pair offered up more than four minutes of jamming Tuesday night in the form of a walk (dance) through the history of music video dance.
Lopez was on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" to promote her new film and the host took the opportunity to tap into her exemplary dance skills.
Dressed in matching outfits, they started out with the 1990s and led the way through dance steps from videos by MC Hammer, Paula Abdul and *NSync. to name a few.
They even pulled out some props including blonde wigs for a Sia song.
By the end they had covered major ground including hits by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Lopez herself.
The final song was Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," where Lopez and Fallon were joined by a group of fellow dancers and some colorful confetti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.