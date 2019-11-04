Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes welcome first baby

Joanna Krupa, an alum of "The Real Housewives of Miami," is now a mom.
Krupa shared on her official Instagram account Sunday that she and husband Douglas Nunes are the proud parents of a daughter born Saturday.
Baby girl Asha-Leigh is the couple's first child.
"One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life. Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors," the caption read on a series of photos showing the new parents with their daughter.
Krupa, a model and animal rights activist, appeared on the Bravo reality series from 2012 to 2013 and was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" during season 9.
