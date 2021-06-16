Ever wanted to work for TBS? Nows your chance!
Avon: bakers, cake decorators, front counter help
WeHa: Saturday counter help/barista
SoWin: Assistant manger, barista, counter help
We look for team players, hard workers, fun with good energy, common sense, must be able to lift 50lbs, work Saturdays and holidays.
Sound like something you’re interested in? Email your resume to info@spellboundgirl.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.