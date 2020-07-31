It would be nice to kick-off the first week of August by helping someone find a job. That’s the goal of the Jobs for CT report, where Channel 3 tries to connect hard-working Connecticut residents with businesses seeking hard-working employees.
Another job posting is for an administrative assistant position in Stafford with TTM Technologies Inc.
In the role, the person hired will manage schedules and travel for senior management.
You'll help prepare presentations, do expense reports, and be responsible for team-building activities.
The ideal candidate will bring administrative experience to the job, with a preference that that experience is with a company of more than 500 people.
You should be detail-oriented and be able to multi-task.
Those are just some of the things the company is looking for.
For the complete job description, click here.
