Check out the recipe for Joe Zone's Chicken & Cheese Dip!
Ingredients:
• Rotisserie Chicken (precooked)
• Cream cheese
• Shredded cheddar cheese
• Bleu cheese dressing
• Hot sauce or tobacco
• Oven-safe dish
• Chips to dip
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2. Cut chicken into small pieces
3. Layer bottom of oven-safe dish with chicken
4. Cut cream cheese into slices and place on top of chicken in the dish
5. In separate bowl, mix bleu cheese and hot sauce
6. Add more hot sauce for flavor
7. Pour hot sauce mixture over cream cheese and chicken
8. Top with shredded cheese
9. Bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted
10. Serve with chips, and enjoy!
