John Mayer debuts catchy Christmas song 'CVS Bag'

John Mayer might have just released what's bound to become a holiday classic.
The cheeky song is about the holidays and the one true companion everyone tends to have this time of year -- a CVS bag.
Mayer sings: "I fell asleep too early / I woke up at midnight / I was hungry / It was alright, you were there / CVS bag on the table."
Mayer performed the song in a video on Instagram, and had his own CVS bag.
He then proceeded to show his viewers what's inside: a bag of chocolate, Q-tips, and an Applebee's gift card.
"I wrote a song about the trustiest of companions while staying at someone else's house for the holidays. Please enjoy "CVS Bag," as performed last night on @currentmood. Happy Holidays!" Mayer captioned the video. "Current Mood" is the Instagram talk show Mayer started last year.
Mayer's post already has over 600,000 views.
