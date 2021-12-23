'John Wick: Chapter 4' delayed to 2023

The next "John Wick" film has been delayed.
Lionsgate announced Wednesday that the release of "John Wick: Chapter 4" would move from May 2022 to March 24, 2023, according to a video teaser for the project.
Keanu Reeves stars in the franchise in the titular role as a hitman with a vengeance. The film is being directed by Chad Stahelski and also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick and Bill Skarsgård.
No reason was given for the delay. The film was originally supposed to be released last May but was held because of the pandemic.
