Joy Behar offered up some life advice that was not well received by some.
During a recent episode of "The View," the comic weighed in on a conversation about talking politics over Thanksgiving dinner. Behar suggested that gay people who haven't come out to their families yet do so.
"I'd like to suggest to everybody out there, come out to your family this Thanksgiving," she said. "Just come out. See what happens."
Behar said she's learned that "life is short" and she encouraged gay people to be their authentic selves.
Not everyone appreciated her remarks on the sensitive topic.
"How dare you take a very important and sensitive moment in someone who is part of the LGBTQIA Community & turn it into a joke?," one person tweeted. "Some have been shunned from their family because of it. Not a joke. Be ashamed."
CNN has reached out to reps for Behar for comment.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.