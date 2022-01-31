ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - JRego's Gathering Place opened in Ellington after a ribbon cutting on Friday, just before Winter Storm Bobby.
The owners, Jessica and Kevin, say the menu has something for everyone, from flatbreads to crepes as well as desserts.
There is also an extensive wine list and lots of beers on tap.
Everything came together in just a few months and they're excited to be open.
"We both love to entertain, so we wanted to create a space where friends and family could gather, have some good food, and make some memories."
JRego's is on West Road in Ellington and is open at 4 p.m. every day.
