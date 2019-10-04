Justin Bieber and PETA are engaged in a cat fight.
It all centers around the singer's part-exotic kittens, Sushi and Tuna.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber paid $35,000 for the pair of Savannah breed cats from Illinois-based breeder Select Exotics.
"Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo," PETA said in a statement to CNN. "Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter -- rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is 'I don't care.'"
Select Exotics' website says Savannah cats are "a Serval/domestic feline cross" that is "the largest hybrid cat available today."
"Bright, inventive, intelligent, even ingenious, playful, charming, and intensely energetic, the personable Savannah cat is very dog-like," the site said. "Readily trainable, most love to play fetch, ride in cars, and relish outdoor walks on a leash."
The kittens were purchased in the weeks leading up to Bieber's second wedding to his wife, the former Hailey Baldwin, and he's clearly enamored with them.
So much so that he launched a @kittysushiandtuna Instagram account to document their lives in the Bieber household.
The Biebs didn't take too kindly to PETA's statement.
He posted a screen shot of a story about PETA protesting his purchase on his Instagram stories, writing "PETA can suck it."
"PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching and animal brutality," he wrote in a note posted on his Instagram stories. "Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren't tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn't a rescue."
Bieber added that he believes "in adopting rescues but also think there are preferences and that's what breeders are for."
"PETA go help with all the plastic in the ocean, and leave my beautiful cats alone," he ended his note.
