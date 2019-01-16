There are apparently no mother-in-law horror stories in the Bieber household.
Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, posted a selfie Tuesday to Instagram with her new daughter-in-law, Hailey Baldwin.
"What a gift!" the photo was captioned.
Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 22, got engaged in July and secured a wedding license in September.
What followed were reports the pair secretly married at a courthouse in New York.
The pop star confirmed in November that he and the model had married.
Justin Bieber confirms he is a 'married man'
"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone," Bieber wrote in a caption on a photo of a wooded area posted on his official Instagram account. "First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together."
Around the same time Baldwin changed her Instagram name to "HaileyBieber."
