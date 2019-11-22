After her husband's death in 2015, Kathie Lee Gifford's home in Connecticut began to feel different to her.
"That huge, beautiful, memory-filled home was like a morgue to me," Gifford recently told The Tennessean newspaper.
She lost sports analyst Frank Gifford after their adult children had moved out, and her mother died, all leading the former "Today" co-host to move to Franklin, Tennessee, just south of Nashville.
"I moved here because I was dying of loneliness," Gifford told the newspaper.
"Here's the bad news — I'm a widow, an orphan, and an empty-nester," she said. "The good news is, I have the freedom of a widow, an orphan and an empty-nester."
Nashville is, of course, a music hub, and Gifford, a singer/songwriter, has been tapping into that.
She's worked on collaborations with several well-regarded songwriters, a children's book titled "The Gift I Can Give," and two Hallmark Channel movies.
"I've got all the time to spend my days writing," she said. "I'm having the life I could've only ever dreamed of."
