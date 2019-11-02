The Kardashians are known for their fun Halloween costumes. They've been angels, playboy bunnies and even forest fairies.
But for the Kardashian-West family portrait this Halloween, things were a bit more terrifying. Well, at least for 1-year-old Chicago.
The family of six dressed up as the Flintstones, and Kanye was none other than Dino the Dinosaur.
"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!" Kardashian said on Twitter and Instagram.
"We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!""
Although the reality star seemed grateful to the photo edit, not everyone thought the photographer did a good job making the family's "dreams come true."
Baby Chicago seemed slightly out of place. To be exact, a part of her foot was missing.
"Sis those feet...you gotta hire a new editor," said one user on Twitter.
"Girl I can edit better than this and I don't even know what I'm doing," said another.
The Flinstones-themed photo wasn't the only family portrait they took. Kardashian also shared one of them all dressed as bugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.