Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West share rare PDA photo

They share everything else, why not some PDA?
Kim Kardashian West posted an intimate photo of herself and her husband, Kanye West, kissing on Instagram Sunday, causing Khloe Kardashian to comment, "Long live KimYe."
The couple looked comfy, wearing hoodies, with Kardashian West in sneakers.
It appears to have been taken in the couple's new favorite place, Wyoming, where West bought a home. Earlier this month on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Kardashian West said they love spending time there.
"We love Wyoming. It's always been such an amazing place," she said. "My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love LA, so I envision summers. I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it."
The reality star and KKW Beauty mogul posted the picture with a star-burst emoji.
The duo appeared at West's Sunday Service performance in Detroit on Friday, along with their daughter North, who showed off a missing tooth.
West was also busy teasing his new album, "Jesus is King," which had been postponed from its original release date on Friday, and still hasn't dropped.
He did play the album for fans at Detroit's Fox Theatre for his "Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience," listening party.
West will also release an upcoming Imax film called, "Jesus Is Lord."
"I can't wait for you guys to see this @Imax film," Kardashian West wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, "Kanye's doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday. He's dropping the album Sunday, he's making just a few final tweaks to the mixes."
