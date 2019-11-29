Kim Kardashian West shared some of her gratitude on Thanksgiving Day.
The reality star/mogul shared some new images of her husband Kanye West and their four children on social media.
In one, their six month old son Psalm is shown being held and looking up at his father.
"So Thankful for my babies," the caption reads.
In another, she holds daughter Chicago,1, and son Saint, 3, while daughter North, 6 has her arm around their mother's neck.
"So thankful for all of my babies," she wrote on that one.
She wasn't the only one of her famous family to share such sentiments.
Her sisters Kourtney and Khloe also shared photos with their children and messages of thankfulness.
