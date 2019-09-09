Kristen Stewart thinks Robert Pattinson is perfect for 'Batman'

Nothing like having your former co-star and ex-girlfriend still supporting you.
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson first found fame playing lovers in the "Twilight" film franchise and were a real life couple for a minute years ago, and it sounds like there are no hard feelings.
Stewart gave her seal of approval for Pattinson starring in the forthcoming Matt Reeves-directed film, "The Batman."
"I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part," she told Variety during the Toronto International Film Festival. "I'm so happy for him."
The actress was there to promote her new film "Seberg."
She and Pattinson dated for three years ago after they played star-crossed lovers Bella and Edward in the "Twilight" films before they broke up in 2013.
Since then, the two have, of course, had other relationships.
Both Stewart and Pattinson have been private about their relationship, but she was happy to share her thoughts on the news that he would be the new Batman which she called "crazy."
"I'm very, very happy about that," she said. "I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' It's awesome."
