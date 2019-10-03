Kylie Jenner addresses Travis Scott relationship speculation.

It sounds like Kylie Jenner wants everyone to calm down.
Amid reports that she and rapper Travis Scott have split after two years and speculation that she's rekindled things with her ex, rapper Tyga, Jenner is speaking out.
"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," Jenner tweeted Thursday.
"There was no '2am date with Tyga,'" she wrote. "You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."
The makeup mogul had dated the rapper prior to starting a relationship with Scott.
She and Scott are the parents of daughter, Stormi, whom they welcomed in February 2018.
The couple began dating in April 2017.
"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!!," Jenner tweeted. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."
In the recent Playboy Pleasure Issue, Scott, 28, interviewed Jenner, 22, and talk turned to their relationship.
"We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life," she said. "Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend."
CNN has reached out to reps for Jenner and Scott for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.