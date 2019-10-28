You see, our days were cold without you, Gaga and Ashanti.
Over the weekend, Lady Gaga and Ashanti did a little duet in Las Vegas of a jazzy version of Ashanti's hit 2002 single "Foolish."
The pair came together during singer and jazz trumpeter Brian Newman's "After Dark" lounge show at the NoMad restaurant in Vegas and it was impromptu magic.
Thank goodness for social media, with tweeted video of what happened that allowed us all to witness some of it.
Ashanti recently confirmed to "Entertainment Tonight" that she has new music coming "Very, very soon."
"I'm working on an EP, I'm so excited about the new music," she said. "I have a project coming out November 15 that's going to be crazy, and I have a single out now, 'Pretty Little Thing' featuring Afro B."
