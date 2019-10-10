Lauren Conrad welcomes 2nd child

Welcome Charlie Wolf Tell.
Former MTV reality star Lauren Conrad and her husband, attorney William Tell, are now the parents of two sons.
Conrad, 33, announced their new son's birth Wednesday on her Instagram account.
"Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" Conrad wrote in the caption of a drawing showing their little family, complete with their pets.
Conrad, who found fame on MTV's "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," went on to become a designer and author.
She and Tell, 38, married in 2014 and welcomed son Liam James in 2017.
