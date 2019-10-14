Lauren Daigle's song "You Say" has topped both the Christian and adult contemporary music charts and now she is leading this year's Dove Awards.
Daigle has six nominations, including artist of the year, heading into Tuesday's Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.
For King & Country and Kirk Franklin follow with five nominations each, while Phil Wickham, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and TobyMac each have four.
Daigle has already won some Grammys for the single and her album, "Look Up Child."
She talked about her success in a recent interview with AXS.
"It's wild how this music has been embraced. You go into the studio and you feel like what you have is gold or what you have is beautiful," she said. "You kind of cross your fingers that it all lands in the right spot. Then you come out and you realize that it's received ten times the amount of love than what you imagined."
Here's a list of the nominees for 50th Annual Dove Awards:
Artist of the Year
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe, Fair Trade
TobyMac
Song of the Year
"Counting Every Blessing"
"Everything"
"Joy."
"Known"
"Living Hope"
"Only Jesus"
"Red Letters"
"The Breakup Song"
"Who You Say I Am"
"Won't He Do It"
"You Say"
New Artist of the YearAaron Cole
Austin French
Josh Baldwin
Kelontae Gavin
Riley Clemmons
Gospel Artist of the Year
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Travis Greene
Worship Song of the Year
"Build My Life"
"Living Hope"
"Surrounded (Fight My Battles)"
"Who You Say I Am"
"Yes I Will"
Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year
"Only Jesus"
"God Only Knows"
"The Breakup Song"
"You Say"
"Known"
Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year
"Blessings On Blessings"
"Make Room"
"Love Theory"
"Unstoppable"
"My God (feat. Mr. Talkbox)"
Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year
"Longing For Home"
"We Are All God's Children"
"How Great Thou Art (feat. Sonya Isaacs)"
"I Know I'll Be There"
"Even Me"
Inspirational Film of the Year
"Breakthrough"
"Indivisible"
"Run The Race"
"Unbroken: Path to Redemption"
"Unplanned"
