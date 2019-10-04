Links seen on Family Friday Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save FLICK N FLOAT - Wallingford Family YMCANEW HAVEN TACO FESTIVAL - North Haven FairgroundsPUMPKIN PATCH TROLLEY - CT TROLLEY MUSEUM, EAST WINDSORFALL FESTIVAL - FAIR WEATHER GROWERS, CROMWELLGROTON FALL FESTIVAL, GROTONMYSTIC PIRATE INVASION Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Link Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesAfter B-17 crash kills 7, NTSB expects days-long investigationThird person dies from EEE as virus is detected in 17 townsEarly Warning Weather ForecastThere's still time to get a REAL ID driver's licenseSouthwest Airlines offers 3-day sale with tickets as low as $49A girl who claimed white classmates cut her dreadlocks admits she made the story up, school saysExperts offer tips on keeping pesky stink bugs awaySchool district responds after teachers tell 5th graders to end their relationshipsPolice: Mother tells children to take off seat belts before purposefully crashing vanToddler dies after being left in car with heater on for 5 hours while mother allegedly drank with friend Videos
