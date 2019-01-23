Archdiocese of Hartford Clergy who have been the objects of legal settlements or otherwise credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor from 1952 to the present.
Altermatt, Gregory
Ordination 3/27/1976
- Assistant Pastor, Incarnation, Wethersfield
- Assistant Pastor, St. Timothy, West Hartford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Waterbury
- Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury
- In residence, Our Lady of Victory, West Haven
- Chaplain, St. Raphael Hospital, New Haven
Removed from ministry- 2/3/2012
Buckley, Joseph
Ordination 5/21/1932
- Assistant Pastor, St. Vincent, East Haven
- Assistant Pastor, St. Agnes, Niantic
- Pastor, St. Therese, Stony Creek (Branford)
- Administrator, St. Mary, Newington
- Retired 5/14/1970
Passed away in 1975 before the single claim against him was received in 2003
Bzdyra, Stephen
Ordination 11/10/1979
- Assistant Pastor, St. Stanislaus, Meriden
- Co-Pastor, St. Francis, New Haven
- Co-Pastor, St. George, Guilford
- Temp. Administrator, St. Joseph, Suffield
- Assistant, St. Mary, Milford
- Assistant, St. Rita, Hamden
- Pastor, SS Peter & Paul, Wallingford
- Chaplain, Cheshire Correctional Institute, Cheshire
- Pastor, St. Hedwig, Union City (Residence)
- Administrator, St. Stanislaus, Waterbury
- Chaplain, Cheshire Correctional Institute (continued), while in residence, St. Hedwig, Union City
- Temporary Administrator, St. Margaret, Waterbury
- Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour
Removed from ministry 7/8/2010
Clarkin, Herbert
Ordination 5/7/1959
- Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Beacon Falls
- Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Glastonbury
- Faculty, East Catholic High School, Manchester
- In residence, Mt. St. Joseph Academy, West Hartford
- Pastor, St. Bernard, Tariffville
- Chaplain, with ministry restricted exclusively to St. Mary Home, West Hartford
Removed from ministry, subsequent to retirement 4/29/2002
Crowley, Stephen
Ordination 5/19/1955
- Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Waterville
- Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Hartford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Bridget, Cheshire
- Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Pompeii, East Haven
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
- Temp. Assistant, St. George, Guilford
- Assistant Pastor, St. George, Guilford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington
- Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington
- Pastor Emeritus and assisting in parishes
- Temp. Administrator, Ascension, Hamden
Removed from ministry 6/11/2002
Passed away 8/11/2016
Doyle, Robert
Ordination 5/30/1935
- Assistant Pastor, St. Peter, Hartford
- Associate Superintendent, Diocesan Office of Schools
- Superintendent of Schools
- Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford
- Pastor, Sacred Heart, Wethersfield
Died 12/18/1975 before the single claim against him was received in 2009
Ferguson, Ivan
Ordination 5/6/1970
- Auxiliary Priest of the Missionaries of the Holy Apostles in an Apostolic Vicariate in the Diocese of St. Joseph of the Amazon, Peru
- Faculty, Northwest Catholic High School
- In residence, St. Bernard, Tariffville
- Incardinated (became a priest of the Archdiocese of Hartford)
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
- Assistant Pastor, St. Matthew, Forestville
- Chaplain, Hartford Hospital, in residence at St. Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford
Removed from ministry 3/4/1993
Foley, Stephen
Ordination 5/4/1967
- Assistant Pastor, Christ of King, Bloomfield
- Assistant Pastor, St. Robert Bellarmine, Windsor Locks
- Assistant Pastor, St. Timothy, West Hartford
- Pastor, St. Dunstan, Glastonbury
Removed from ministry 8/18/1993
Glynn, Thomas
Ordination 6/29/1938
- Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Wethersfield
- Assistant Pastor, Corpus Christi, Wethersfield
- Chaplain, United States Navy
- Instructor, Mt. St. Joseph Academy, West Hartford
- Chaplain, House of Good Shepard, Hartford
- Pastor, St. Boniface, New Haven
- Pastor, St. Matthew, Forestville
- Administrator, Holy Trinity, Wallingford
- Pastor, Holy Trinity, Wallingford
- Administrator, St. Clare, East Haven
- Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven
- Pastor Emeritus, St. Joseph, Meriden
- Pastor Emeritus, assisting in various parishes
Retired 11/1/1987
Passed away 1/25/1993
Gotta, Paul
Ordination 5/20/2006
- Temp. Assistant, St. Margaret, Madison
- Assistant Pastor, St. John the Evangelist, Watertown
- Part-time Chaplain, Sacred Heart High School, Waterbury
- Assistant Pastor, St. Rita, Hamden
- Temp. Administrator, St. Rita, Hamden
- Assistant Pastor, St. Rita, Hamden
- Sacramental Minister, SCSU, New Haven
- Administrator, St. Catherine, Broad Brook/St. Philip E. Windsor
- Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi, Naugatuck
- Continuing as Administrator for St. Catherine, Broad Brook/St. Philip E. Windsor
Removed from ministry 7/12/2013
Graham, John
Ordination 12/8/1931
- Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury
- Assistant Pastor, St. Anthony, Hartford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Danbury
- On Leave for one year
- Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Thompsonville
- Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Hamden
- Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury
- Administrator, St. Bernadette, New Haven
- In residence at SS Peter & Paul, Waterbury
- Resigned Pastorate
- Assistant Pastor, SS Peter & Paul, Waterbury
Retired 1974
Passed away 12/11/1983 before the single claim against him was received in 2003
Hussey, Philip
Ordination 5/26/1938
- Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Waterbury
- Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford
- Pastor, St. Bartholomew, Manchester
Passed away 1/17/1978 before the claims again him were received
Hyland, Edward
Ordination 5/4/1967
- Temp. Chaplain, Hartford Hospital
- Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Bristol
- Assistant Pastor, St. Therese, North Haven
- Chaplain, Hospital of St. Raphael, New Haven
- Appointed Coordinator of the Hospital Apostolate
- Co-Pastor, St. Francis, Naugatuck
- Temp. Assistant Pastor, Holy Trinity, Wallingford
- Temp. Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Bristol
- Co-Pastor, St. Gabriel, Windsor
- Pastor, SS Peter & Paul, Waterbury
Removed from ministry 7/26/2002
Lacy, Joseph
Ordination 3/19/1938
- Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, New Britain
- Chaplain, United States Army
- Student in Rome
- Chaplain, St. Agnes Home, West Hartford
- Pastor, St. Michael, Hartford
- Chancellor
- Administrator, St. Luke, Hartford
- Pastor, St. Luke, Hartford
- Pastor Emeritus, St. Luke, Hartford
Retired 11/1/1987
Passed away 5/18/1990 before any claims against him were received
Ladamus, Robert
Ordination 5/23/1970
- Assistant Pastor, St. Francis Xavier, Waterbury
- Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Victory, West Haven
- Assistant Pastor, St. John Vianney, West Haven
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Milford
- Temp. Administrator, Christ the Redeemer, Milford
- Pastor, Christ the Redeemer, Milford
- Resigned Pastorate, Christ the Redeemer, Milford
- Unassigned for health reasons
Retired 7/1/1998 before any claims against him were received
Passed away 11/8/2012
Maguire, Felix
Ordination 5/18/1950
- Assistant, St. Augustine, North Branford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Mystic
- Temp. Assistant, St. Thomas, Goshen
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Magdalen, Oakville
- Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence, West Haven
- Assistant Pastor, St. Pius X, Wolcott
- Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury
- Pastor, St. John Fisher, Marlborough
- On leave for three months
- Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
- Pastor, St. Theresa, North Haven
Retired 1992
Passed away 7/13/2008
Manspeaker, Terry
Ordination 11/24/1990
- Transitional Deacon, en route to priestly ordination
- Released as a seminarian from the Archdiocese of Washington 1989
- Granted candidacy for Holy Orders in the Archdiocese of Hartford 1990
- Seminarian assignment, St. Augustine, Seymour
- Deacon, St. Lucy Parish, Waterbury
Removed from ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford 5/15/1992
McGann, Richard
Ordination 5/23/1970
- Assistant Pastor, St. Gregory, Bristol
- Chaplain, Hartford Hospital
- Director of Pastoral Ministry, St. Paul High School, Bristol
- Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy, Plainville
Removed from ministry 6/14/2005
McSheffery, Daniel
Ordination 5/10/1956
- Temp. Assistant, St. Ann, Avon
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Branford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford
- Pastor, St. George, Guilford
- Pastor, St. Augustine, North Branford
Removed from ministry 5/10/2002
Passed away 6/15/2014
Mitchell, Peter
Ordination 5/3/1951
- Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Mystic
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
- Leave of absence for work in Archdiocese of Santa Fe
- Assistant Pastor, St. John the Evangelist, West Hartford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Aedan, New Haven
- Assistant Pastor, Assumption, Woodbridge
- Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven
- Residence, St. Mary, Branford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Branford
- Chaplain, St. Francis Hospital, Hartford
- Pastor Emeritus, St. Mary, Derby
Removed from ministry subsequent to retirement 12/31/2001
Passed away 5/20/2016
Muha, Edward
Ordination 12/22/1945
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Newington
- Assistant Pastor, SS Cyril & Methodius, Bridgeport
- Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy, Plainville
- Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Waterville
- Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, New Haven
- Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Terryville
Passed away 2/11/2003 before the single claim against him was received in 2004
Nash, Howard
Ordination 1/15/1961
- Assistant Pastor, Holy Infant, Orange
- Temp. Co-Pastor, St. Michael, Hartford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Agnes, Woodmont
- Co-Pastor, St. Bernadette, New Haven
- Temp. Administrator, St. Casimir, New Haven
- Administrator, St. Bernadette, New Haven
- Pastor, St. Bernadette, New Haven
Passed away 10/28/2001 before the single claim against him was received in 2003
O’Connor, John T.
Ordination 6/29/1946
- Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas, Southington
- Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Newington
- Pastor, Holy Spirit, Newington
- Pastor Emeritus, St. Dominic, Southington
Passed away 12/1/2003 before any claims against him were received
Paul, Raymond
Ordination 5/19/1955
- Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Kensington
- Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas, Waterbury
- Assistant Pastor, St. Barnabas, North Haven
- Temp. Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury
- Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury
- Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, North Branford
- Assistant Pastor, St. George, Guilford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour
- Assistant Pastor, Holy Rosary, Ansonia
Removed from ministry 2/21/1996
Passed away 7/4/2008
Paturzo, Louis
Ordination 5/26/1973
- Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Waterbury
- Assistant Pastor, Blessed Sacrament, Hamden
- Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Hartford
- Temp. Administrator, Sacred Heart, Hartford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford
- Temp. Administrator, St. John Evangelist, West Hartford
- On leave for two months
- Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, New Britain
- Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph & St. Anthony, Bristol
- Chaplain, State of CT Department of Corrections
Removed from ministry in 2002
Perrault, Arthur
Ordination 5/7/1964
- Assistant Pastor, St. Bernard, Sharon
- Assistant Pastor, Blessed Sacrament, East Hartford
- On leave for two weeks
- Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, New Haven
- Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Naugatuck
- On leave, Via Coeli, New Mexico
Removed from ministry in 1965
Przybylo, William
Ordination 5/23/1968
- Temp. Assistant, St. Bernard, Sharon
- Assistant Pastor, SS Peter & Paul, Wallingford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
- Assistant Pastor, Holy Cross, New Britain
- Spiritual Director, St. Paul High School, New Britain
- Vice Principal, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, New Britain
- Principal, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, New Britain
- Pastor, SS Cyril & Methodius, Hartford
Removed from ministry 9/22/2008
Raffaeta, George
Ordination 5/10/1956
- Temp. Administrator, Immaculate Conception, New Hartford
- Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Lourdes, Waterbury
- Assistant Pastor, St. Bernard, Hazardville
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
- Chaplain, Hartford Hospital, Hartford
- Temp. Administrator, St. Monica, Northford
- Assistant Pastor, St. George, Guilford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour
- Pastor, Holy Infant, Orange
- Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Meriden
- Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven
- Pastor Emeritus, St. Francis, New Britain
- Pastor Emeritus, St. Paul. West Haven
- Pastor Emeritus, St. Agnes. Woodmont
Retired 1/1/2001
Removed from ministry 5/23/2002
Passed away 5/26/2010
Reardon, Edward
Ordination 5/14/1931
- Assistant Pastor, St. Anthony, Hartford
- Sick leave
- Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Canaan
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Greenwich
- Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, New London
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, New London
- Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas the Apostle, West Hartford
- Administrator, St. Bernard, Hazardville
- Pastor, St. Bernard, Hazardville
- Pastor Emeritus, St. James, Manchester
Retired 6/11/1979
Passed awat 5/23/1991 before the single claim was received in 2004
Renkiewicz, Adoplh
Ordination 5/10/1956
- Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, New Britain
- Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Devon
- Assistant Pastor, St. Casimir, Terryville
- Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Southington
- Assistant Pastor, Holy Cross, New Britain
- Pastor, St. Adalbert, Enfield
- Pastor, St. Stanislaus, Meriden
- On leave, Holy Family Monastery
- Chaplain, with ministry restricted exclusively to the Felician Sisters Motherhouse, Enfield
Passed away 8/17/2015
Rozint, Joseph
Ordination 5/4/1967
- Temp. Assistant, St. Mary, Milford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Milford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Guilford
- Co-Pastor, St. Thomas, Waterbury
- Co-Pastor, St. Gertrude, Windsor
- Co-Pastor/Administrator, St. Rita, Hamden
- Pastor, Ascension, Hamden
Abandoned the ministry in 1993 before any claims against him were received
Passed away 4/30/2009
Shea, Robert E.
Ordination 5/22/1941
- Assistant, St. Mary, Portland
- Assistant, St. Patrick, Thompsonville
- Assistant, St. Mary, New Britain
- Assistant, St. Patrick, Waterbury
- Pastor, St. Patrick, Waterbury
Retired 7/1/1992
Passed away 6/21/1995 before any claims against him were received
Shiner, Kenneth
Ordination 5/22/1971
- Assistant, Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Brigid, Elmwood
- Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Fatima, Yalesville
- Co-Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi, New Britain
- Pastor, St. Elizabeth, Branford
- Pastor, St. Mary, Unionville
Resigned Pastorate 10/30/2000
Removed from ministry 6/25/2001
Tissera, (Wamakulasuriya) Edward
Ordination 1/22/1989
- Priest of Diocese of Chilaw, Sri Lanka
- Assistant Pastor, St. Peter Claver, West Hartford
- Assistant Pastor, St. Martha, Enfield
- Assistant Pastor,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.