Archdiocese of Hartford Clergy who have been the objects of legal settlements or otherwise credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor from 1952 to the present.

Altermatt, Gregory

Ordination 3/27/1976

  • Assistant Pastor, Incarnation, Wethersfield
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Timothy, West Hartford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Waterbury
  • Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury
  • In residence, Our Lady of Victory, West Haven
  • Chaplain, St. Raphael Hospital, New Haven

Removed from ministry- 2/3/2012

Buckley, Joseph

Ordination 5/21/1932

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Vincent, East Haven
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Agnes, Niantic
  • Pastor, St. Therese, Stony Creek (Branford)
  • Administrator, St. Mary, Newington
  • Retired 5/14/1970

Passed away in 1975 before the single claim against him was received in 2003

Bzdyra, Stephen

Ordination 11/10/1979

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Stanislaus, Meriden
  • Co-Pastor, St. Francis, New Haven
  • Co-Pastor, St. George, Guilford
  • Temp. Administrator, St. Joseph, Suffield
  • Assistant, St. Mary, Milford
  • Assistant, St. Rita, Hamden
  • Pastor, SS Peter & Paul, Wallingford
  • Chaplain, Cheshire Correctional Institute, Cheshire
  • Pastor, St. Hedwig, Union City (Residence)
  • Administrator, St. Stanislaus, Waterbury
  • Chaplain, Cheshire Correctional Institute (continued), while in residence, St. Hedwig, Union City
  • Temporary Administrator, St. Margaret, Waterbury
  • Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour

Removed from ministry 7/8/2010

Clarkin, Herbert

Ordination 5/7/1959

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Beacon Falls
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Glastonbury
  • Faculty, East Catholic High School, Manchester
  • In residence, Mt. St. Joseph Academy, West Hartford
  • Pastor, St. Bernard, Tariffville
  • Chaplain, with ministry restricted exclusively to St. Mary Home, West Hartford

Removed from ministry, subsequent to retirement 4/29/2002

Crowley, Stephen

Ordination 5/19/1955

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Waterville
  • Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Hartford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Bridget, Cheshire
  • Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Pompeii, East Haven
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
  • Temp. Assistant, St. George, Guilford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. George, Guilford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington
  • Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington
  • Pastor Emeritus and assisting in parishes
  • Temp. Administrator, Ascension, Hamden

Removed from ministry 6/11/2002

Passed away 8/11/2016

Doyle, Robert

Ordination 5/30/1935

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Peter, Hartford
  • Associate Superintendent, Diocesan Office of Schools
  • Superintendent of Schools
  • Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford
  • Pastor, Sacred Heart, Wethersfield

Died 12/18/1975 before the single claim against him was received in 2009

Ferguson, Ivan

Ordination 5/6/1970

  • Auxiliary Priest of the Missionaries of the Holy Apostles in an Apostolic Vicariate in the Diocese of St. Joseph of the Amazon, Peru
  • Faculty, Northwest Catholic High School
  • In residence, St. Bernard, Tariffville
  • Incardinated (became a priest of the Archdiocese of Hartford)
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Matthew, Forestville
  • Chaplain, Hartford Hospital, in residence at St. Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford

Removed from ministry 3/4/1993

Foley, Stephen

Ordination 5/4/1967

  • Assistant Pastor, Christ of King, Bloomfield
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Robert Bellarmine, Windsor Locks
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Timothy, West Hartford
  • Pastor, St. Dunstan, Glastonbury

Removed from ministry 8/18/1993

Glynn, Thomas

Ordination 6/29/1938

  • Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Wethersfield
  • Assistant Pastor, Corpus Christi, Wethersfield
  • Chaplain, United States Navy
  • Instructor, Mt. St. Joseph Academy, West Hartford
  • Chaplain, House of Good Shepard, Hartford
  • Pastor, St. Boniface, New Haven
  • Pastor, St. Matthew, Forestville
  • Administrator, Holy Trinity, Wallingford
  • Pastor, Holy Trinity, Wallingford
  • Administrator, St. Clare, East Haven
  • Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven
  • Pastor Emeritus, St. Joseph, Meriden
  • Pastor Emeritus, assisting in various parishes

Retired 11/1/1987

Passed away 1/25/1993

Gotta, Paul

Ordination 5/20/2006

  • Temp. Assistant, St. Margaret, Madison
  • Assistant Pastor, St. John the Evangelist, Watertown
  • Part-time Chaplain, Sacred Heart High School, Waterbury
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Rita, Hamden
  • Temp. Administrator, St. Rita, Hamden
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Rita, Hamden
  • Sacramental Minister, SCSU, New Haven
  • Administrator, St. Catherine, Broad Brook/St. Philip E. Windsor
  • Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi, Naugatuck
  • Continuing as Administrator for St. Catherine, Broad Brook/St. Philip E. Windsor

Removed from ministry 7/12/2013

Graham, John

Ordination 12/8/1931

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Anthony, Hartford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Danbury
  • On Leave for one year
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Thompsonville
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Hamden
  • Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury
  • Administrator, St. Bernadette, New Haven
  • In residence at SS Peter & Paul, Waterbury
  • Resigned Pastorate
  • Assistant Pastor, SS Peter & Paul, Waterbury

Retired 1974

Passed away 12/11/1983 before the single claim against him was received in 2003

Hussey, Philip

Ordination 5/26/1938

  • Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Waterbury
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford
  • Pastor, St. Bartholomew, Manchester

Passed away 1/17/1978 before the claims again him were received

Hyland, Edward

Ordination 5/4/1967

  • Temp. Chaplain, Hartford Hospital
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Bristol
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Therese, North Haven
  • Chaplain, Hospital of St. Raphael, New Haven
  • Appointed Coordinator of the Hospital Apostolate
  • Co-Pastor, St. Francis, Naugatuck
  • Temp. Assistant Pastor, Holy Trinity, Wallingford
  • Temp. Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Bristol
  • Co-Pastor, St. Gabriel, Windsor
  • Pastor, SS Peter & Paul, Waterbury

Removed from ministry 7/26/2002

Lacy, Joseph

Ordination 3/19/1938

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, New Britain
  • Chaplain, United States Army
  • Student in Rome
  • Chaplain, St. Agnes Home, West Hartford
  • Pastor, St. Michael, Hartford
  • Chancellor
  • Administrator, St. Luke, Hartford
  • Pastor, St. Luke, Hartford
  • Pastor Emeritus, St. Luke, Hartford

Retired 11/1/1987

Passed away 5/18/1990 before any claims against him were received

Ladamus, Robert

Ordination 5/23/1970

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Francis Xavier, Waterbury
  • Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Victory, West Haven
  • Assistant Pastor, St. John Vianney, West Haven
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Milford
  • Temp. Administrator, Christ the Redeemer, Milford
  • Pastor, Christ the Redeemer, Milford
  • Resigned Pastorate, Christ the Redeemer, Milford
  • Unassigned for health reasons

Retired 7/1/1998 before any claims against him were received

Passed away 11/8/2012

Maguire, Felix

Ordination 5/18/1950

  • Assistant, St. Augustine, North Branford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Mystic
  • Temp. Assistant, St. Thomas, Goshen
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Magdalen, Oakville
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence, West Haven
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Pius X, Wolcott
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury
  • Pastor, St. John Fisher, Marlborough
  • On leave for three months
  • Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
  • Pastor, St. Theresa, North Haven

Retired 1992

Passed away 7/13/2008

Manspeaker, Terry

Ordination 11/24/1990

  • Transitional Deacon, en route to priestly ordination
  • Released as a seminarian from the Archdiocese of Washington 1989
  • Granted candidacy for Holy Orders in the Archdiocese of Hartford 1990
  • Seminarian assignment, St. Augustine, Seymour
  • Deacon, St. Lucy Parish, Waterbury

Removed from ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford 5/15/1992

McGann, Richard

Ordination 5/23/1970

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Gregory, Bristol
  • Chaplain, Hartford Hospital
  • Director of Pastoral Ministry, St. Paul High School, Bristol
  • Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy, Plainville

Removed from ministry 6/14/2005

McSheffery, Daniel

Ordination 5/10/1956

  • Temp. Assistant, St. Ann, Avon
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Branford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford
  • Pastor, St. George, Guilford
  • Pastor, St. Augustine, North Branford

Removed from ministry 5/10/2002

Passed away 6/15/2014

Mitchell, Peter

Ordination 5/3/1951

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Mystic
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
  • Leave of absence for work in Archdiocese of Santa Fe
  • Assistant Pastor, St. John the Evangelist, West Hartford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Aedan, New Haven
  • Assistant Pastor, Assumption, Woodbridge
  • Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven
  • Residence, St. Mary, Branford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Branford
  • Chaplain, St. Francis Hospital, Hartford
  • Pastor Emeritus, St. Mary, Derby

Removed from ministry subsequent to retirement 12/31/2001

Passed away 5/20/2016

Muha, Edward

Ordination 12/22/1945

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Newington
  • Assistant Pastor, SS Cyril & Methodius, Bridgeport
  • Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy, Plainville
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Waterville
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, New Haven
  • Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Terryville

Passed away 2/11/2003 before the single claim against him was received in 2004

Nash, Howard

Ordination 1/15/1961

  • Assistant Pastor, Holy Infant, Orange
  • Temp. Co-Pastor, St. Michael, Hartford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Agnes, Woodmont
  • Co-Pastor, St. Bernadette, New Haven
  • Temp. Administrator, St. Casimir, New Haven
  • Administrator, St. Bernadette, New Haven
  • Pastor, St. Bernadette, New Haven

Passed away 10/28/2001 before the single claim against him was received in 2003

O’Connor, John T.

Ordination 6/29/1946

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas, Southington
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Newington
  • Pastor, Holy Spirit, Newington
  • Pastor Emeritus, St. Dominic, Southington

Passed away 12/1/2003 before any claims against him were received

Paul, Raymond

Ordination 5/19/1955

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Kensington
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas, Waterbury
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Barnabas, North Haven
  • Temp. Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury
  • Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, North Branford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. George, Guilford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour
  • Assistant Pastor, Holy Rosary, Ansonia

Removed from ministry 2/21/1996

Passed away 7/4/2008

Paturzo, Louis

Ordination 5/26/1973

  • Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Waterbury
  • Assistant Pastor, Blessed Sacrament, Hamden
  • Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Hartford
  • Temp. Administrator, Sacred Heart, Hartford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford
  • Temp. Administrator, St. John Evangelist, West Hartford
  • On leave for two months
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, New Britain
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph & St. Anthony, Bristol
  • Chaplain, State of CT Department of Corrections

Removed from ministry in 2002

Perrault, Arthur

Ordination 5/7/1964

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Bernard, Sharon
  • Assistant Pastor, Blessed Sacrament, East Hartford
  • On leave for two weeks
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, New Haven
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Naugatuck
  • On leave, Via Coeli, New Mexico

Removed from ministry in 1965

Przybylo, William

Ordination 5/23/1968

  • Temp. Assistant, St. Bernard, Sharon
  • Assistant Pastor, SS Peter & Paul, Wallingford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
  • Assistant Pastor, Holy Cross, New Britain
  • Spiritual Director, St. Paul High School, New Britain
  • Vice Principal, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, New Britain
  • Principal, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, New Britain
  • Pastor, SS Cyril & Methodius, Hartford

Removed from ministry 9/22/2008

Raffaeta, George

Ordination 5/10/1956

  • Temp. Administrator, Immaculate Conception, New Hartford
  • Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Lourdes, Waterbury
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Bernard, Hazardville
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
  • Chaplain, Hartford Hospital, Hartford
  • Temp. Administrator, St. Monica, Northford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. George, Guilford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour
  • Pastor, Holy Infant, Orange
  • Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Meriden
  • Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven
  • Pastor Emeritus, St. Francis, New Britain
  • Pastor Emeritus, St. Paul. West Haven
  • Pastor Emeritus, St. Agnes. Woodmont

Retired 1/1/2001

Removed from ministry 5/23/2002

Passed away 5/26/2010

Reardon, Edward

Ordination 5/14/1931

  • Assistant Pastor, St. Anthony, Hartford
  • Sick leave
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Canaan
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Greenwich
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, New London
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, New London
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas the Apostle, West Hartford
  • Administrator, St. Bernard, Hazardville
  • Pastor, St. Bernard, Hazardville
  • Pastor Emeritus, St. James, Manchester

Retired 6/11/1979

Passed awat 5/23/1991 before the single claim was received in 2004

Renkiewicz, Adoplh

Ordination 5/10/1956

  • Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, New Britain
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Devon
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Casimir, Terryville
  • Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Southington
  • Assistant Pastor, Holy Cross, New Britain
  • Pastor, St. Adalbert, Enfield
  • Pastor, St. Stanislaus, Meriden
  • On leave, Holy Family Monastery
  • Chaplain, with ministry restricted exclusively to the Felician Sisters Motherhouse, Enfield

Passed away 8/17/2015

Rozint, Joseph

Ordination 5/4/1967

  • Temp. Assistant, St. Mary, Milford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Milford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Guilford
  • Co-Pastor, St. Thomas, Waterbury
  • Co-Pastor, St. Gertrude, Windsor
  • Co-Pastor/Administrator, St. Rita, Hamden
  • Pastor, Ascension, Hamden

Abandoned the ministry in 1993 before any claims against him were received

Passed away 4/30/2009

Shea, Robert E.

Ordination 5/22/1941

  • Assistant, St. Mary, Portland
  • Assistant, St. Patrick, Thompsonville
  • Assistant, St. Mary, New Britain
  • Assistant, St. Patrick, Waterbury
  • Pastor, St. Patrick, Waterbury

Retired 7/1/1992

Passed away 6/21/1995 before any claims against him were received

Shiner, Kenneth

Ordination 5/22/1971

  • Assistant, Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Brigid, Elmwood
  • Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Fatima, Yalesville
  • Co-Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi, New Britain
  • Pastor, St. Elizabeth, Branford
  • Pastor, St. Mary, Unionville

Resigned Pastorate 10/30/2000

Removed from ministry 6/25/2001

Tissera, (Wamakulasuriya) Edward

Ordination 1/22/1989

  • Priest of Diocese of Chilaw, Sri Lanka
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Peter Claver, West Hartford
  • Assistant Pastor, St. Martha, Enfield
  • Assistant Pastor,

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

