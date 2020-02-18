Lizzo and Harry Styles continue their beautiful musical affair

Lizzo loves Harry Styles, so she's belting one out for him.
The singer hit BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge" to perform a cover of Styles' "Adore You" -- and even dropped his name during the tune.
The mutual love between the two singers started last December when Styles appeared on "Live Lounge" himself and covered Lizzo's "Juice."
"She's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure," he said at the time. "She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves."
In response Lizzo tweeted, "You know what this means right....?"
It means the two met up to perform a duet of "Juice" Lizzo's Miami concert in January.
Your move, Styles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.