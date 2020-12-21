Lizzo is spreading holiday cheer.
The singer surprised her mom with a new car over the weekend and shared the sweet moment with her millions of followers in a video on Instagram.
Her mom is seen crying tears of joy after Lizzo surprises her with an Audi SUV.
"Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y'all," Lizzo wrote in the caption.
Lizzo's real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson and she grew up in Houston, Texas. Her album "Cuz I Love you," which released last year, made her a household name with the hit singles "Juice" and "Tempo."
Eventually two of her previously recorded singles "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell" also became mainstream hits.
The 32-year-old won several Grammys at last year's awards, including those for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. Last year Time magazine named her its Entertainer of the Year.
