WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The reaction to the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend is hitting home with people of the Jewish faith.
In Connecticut, many synagogues have reached out to their local law enforcement agencies to add another layer of security.
West Hartford has a large Jewish population and they have a handful of synagogues in town.
After this mass shooting, rabbis are reaching out to police for help with security.
“We have quite a few synagogues here in town. We have a large population of Jewish people here in town so we have always been sensitive to the needs of the community,” said West Hartford police Captain Mike Perruccio.
On Saturday, 11 people were killed and several others were hurt, including four police officers, in Pittsburgh.
According to police, 46-year-old Robert Bowers walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue yelling slurs and shooting at worshippers, while 3 different services were taking place.
Perruccio said local synagogues often hire officers for some of their holy days, and officers even patrol neighborhoods.
“As we've seen across America, schools have become targets and religious faculties have become targets so we have tried to stay ahead of that curve. We tried to maintain the open lines of communication and train our officers to be prepared so we aren't trying to play catch up afterwards,” Perruccio said.
Rabbi David Small of the Emmanuel Synagogue said “The West Hartford police have immediately stepped up support and patrol in and around the Emmanuel Synagogue, while our congregation's leadership is at work to ensure that everyone who enters the doors of the Emmanuel is safe here.”
Police continue to remind folks if they see something, to say something.
That means, call police right away, if something or someone doesn't seem right to you.
“We all have a vested interest in keeping each other safe as a community, so we all need to be involved in that and we are doing everything we can and certainly the community can do that to protect each other,” Perruccio said.
Police also mention if you are concerned about a person and they seemed obsessed about something, or seem upset, make sure they're okay, and if they threatened to take action, call police.
