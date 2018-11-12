NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Army and Air Force Korean War veteran Lucille Mitchell’s life is about to get easier.
Now disabled, she’s being given the “Gift of Mobility” by a Vietnam vet whose 9-year program is gaining traction.
A-Z Pawn store owner Phil Pavone started this non-profit by accident.
He had a couple of motorized chairs in the store and at the end of the year someone needed one, so he gave it away.
Since that first gift, he figures he’s given away more than 500 and to many veterans.
“I don’t go out because I’m afraid I’ll fall,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell, 85, is about to finally get out of her house after 2 years.
A veteran of the Korean War, Mitchell wrote to Vietnam veteran Pavone in hopes of getting a “free” motorized wheelchair, which would enable her to be free again.
“This woman is an Air Force veteran,” said Pavone.
9 years ago, Pavone, who owns A-Z Pawn, started giving away and refurbishing the chairs to veterans and others whose insurance wouldn’t cover the units which cost thousands each.
“No one knows what to do with them there’s no program to recycle these in the United States,” said Pavone.
Pavone’s non-profit called “Gift of Mobility” has 100 chairs to give away next month to needy veterans and others.
It will take place Sunday, December 2nd at the Holiday Inn in Norwich and Mitchell will be there.
“I don’t know if it’s the insurance or what? They don’t like to write prescriptions for wheelchairs,” said Mitchell.
“Veterans get first choice. No question about it. Believe it or not even though the VA helps a lot of them there are a lot of them that fall through the cracks and desperately need a chair,” said Pavone.
Of the 100 chairs in the warehouse, 50 are tagged for people like Mitchell and there are 50 more to go to a good home.
If you want to find out more, click here.
