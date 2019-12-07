We have some heartbreaking news to share tonight.
Denise D'Ascenzo passed away today.
It was sudden and unexpected. The grief we are all feeling is immeasurable.
We are devastated for her husband and daughter who were her whole life.
There are no words that could begin to summarize this loss for our WFSB family.
Denise came to WFSB-TV in 1986, and through the years has been a steady and reassuring presence on the anchor desk, covering all the major local and national news stories of the day.
In 2013, Denise was elected to the Silver Circle, a prestigious honor bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for significant contributions to broadcasting. Two years later, she became the first woman to be inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
Please keep Denise's family in your prayers at this time.
