Lorin Richardson is a weather forecaster and soon-to-be meteorologist. She is currently completing the final stretch of her meteorology certificate program online at Mississippi State Unversity.
She was born and raised in Trumbull, Connecticut and always had a love for science from a young age. She graduated from Roger Williams University in 2009, originally pursuing a marine biology degree but she sparked an interest in broadcasting after co-launching her campus’s first online video news program, “The Feed." Lorin began her TV career as a One Man Band Reporter in Greenville, NC and then in Beckley, WV.
She moved back to Connecticut to work as a traffic anchor at News 12 and later as a Weather/Traffic anchor at FiOS1News in New York.
Lorin is also a proud new mom! She and her husband Rocco welcomed their baby boy, Theodore, in February 2020. She also is obsessed with corgis and has a tricolored pembroke welsh corgi, Ollie. In her spare time she loves to bake cookies, all things Harry Potter and tries new and different fitness classes. She also volunteers for the Connecticut Alzheimer’s Association and is passionate about finding a cure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.