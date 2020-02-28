'Love is Blind' finale: Now we see

What a wild ride.
The finale for the hit Netflix dating show "Love Is Blind" aired Thursday and now we've got some answers.
Here's how it ended up with the couples:
Cameron and Lauren
Wedding bells rang for this couple who actually tied the knot after finding love in the pod.
Damian and Giannina
While they had love for each other, there was not enough love, it seems.
The pair didn't marry as Damian was convinced Giannina wasn't ready.
Carlton and Diamond
Viewers know this was one of the messiest relationships on the show.
While the couple got engaged, things went down hill after Carlton revealed he's dated men in the past and their relationships ended after a contentious confrontation.
Kenny and Kelly
All seemed well between the two, and unlike some of the other couples, there was no drama.
But in the end, Kelly decided her feelings for Kenny weren't as intense as his and so they didn't marry.
Barnett and Amber
Amber stirred lots of viewer chat with her $20,000 in credit card debt, Sephora shopping habit and desire to be a stay-at-home mom.
Barnett took her for better or for worse, and the pair married -- something they hinted about on social media.
Mark and Jessica
Jessica fell for Mark, but in the end she proved to be too much of a "realist" to go through with the wedding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.