The screams you heard may have been some of the people at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.
That's because actress Lupita Nyong'o recently scared the mess out of some attendees when she dressed up as her character from "Us."
And there's video of it.
Here's how it all went down: Nyong'o paid a visit to the maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and got some frights of her own.
She then suited up as "Red," the character she played in the famed Jordan Peele film.
To say that people were freaked out is an understatement.
Nyong'o also had some chilling words for those hoping to see an "Us" sequel.
"That's the last time I'm making a horror movie," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.