It looks like "MacGyver" will not be returning for a sixth season -- and some viewers are not happy about that.
A petition has been launched in an attempt to get the series (which is either a reboot or a spinoff of the 1980s original based on who you ask) renewed by CBS.
"MacGyver is a beloved show that has been running on CBS for 5 years. It has had strong ratings and great storylines for 5 seasons," the petition on Change.org reads. "For some reason CBS has decided to cancel it, inspite of it winning them the Friday night line up for weeks in a row."
Lucas Till stars as Angus "Mac" MacGyver, a younger version of the character played by Richard Dean Anderson in the 1985 original series. In the new series, MacGyver is a secret government agent who has some nontraditional methods for beating the bad guys.
There's also an active #SaveMacGyver movement over on Twitter.
The series, which premiered in 2016, is set to air its final episode on April 30.
