(WFSB) – All this week Eyewitness News is showing you different ways you can make some extra money, including selling stuff online.
The pandemic supercharged the online world of shopping.
Many folks are selling whatever they can.
There is a method to selling online that could bring in some big bucks.
You can find just about anything for sale on Facebook Marketplace, to the tried-and-true EBay and Craigslist.
There is no shortage of stuff being sold.
Many people, primed by the pandemic, are looking to tap into selling online just to make some extra income.
Rene Agredano says the pandemic boosted sales of her handmade, custom jewelry that are all pet themed.
“We specialize in very narrow niche of the pet industry,” Rene said. “Generally it's to honor someone's dog or pet or they want special wording on it or they want a special stone put in there.”
She was short of her goal last year, but she says the chance to make a little extra is there.
“A good target for me for my jewelry is, I have a goal every year of trying to hit $5000 with that. It's one small part of what I do,” Rene said.
She learned how to sell things online from her mentor.
Entrepreneur Shirley George Frazier teaches an online course.
“The main points are to really focus on what you have how you can the most money for items you want to and need to discard,” Shirley said.
Shirley says the best way to sell online is to have a good plan and a good product.
“In a month a person who is diligent at this could make a low $500 a month, depending on what the product was up to 10s of thousand dollars," Shirley said.
Niche websites or apps are popping too.
“I've made enough that I'm happy with,” Maya said.
Maya used the website AptDeco to sell 11 pieces of furniture, including a vase, a table, and a couch, earning a few thousand dollars.
“I was definitely looking to make passive income and I think the pandemic helped because there has been such a shortage of furniture,” Maya said.
Reham Fagiri, founder and CEO if AptDeco says since COVID, the site is booming.
“I think people are becoming a lot more savvy about creating extra income and trying to get rid of stuff to just sitting in their home and making extra cash,” Fagiri said.
Eyewitness News asked what sells the most.
“Sofas, dressers and coffee tables are what people are looking for. If you have the combination of the 2 you can make $500, $600, $700, $800 depending how many pieces you have,” said Fagiri.
It’s that type of extra money that many people could really use.
With more people shopping online for most items, experts say it’s the best opportunity to try to cash in.
