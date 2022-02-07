(WFSB) – Are you starting your new year with new debt?
Trying to pay off holiday bills?
Trying to set some money aside for a vacation later in the year?
All this week Eyewitness News is showing different ways you can make some extra money.
We’ll start with the side hustle.
From driving Uber or Lyft to delivering Door Dash, people in this pandemic economy are taking on extra work to make that extra cash.
Ed Smith of Wethersfield works as a firefighter for his full-time job, but it’s his side hustle that also helps feed his family.
“Definitely helps pay the bills so I live in this society, as a firefighter we make decent money, but not always the best,” Smith said.
Side hustles have always been there.
From retirees to millennials, more and more folks are in need of the extra income.
According to a recent study from the finance-focused website Smart.Co, one-third of Americans, or 34 percent, have a side hustle.
In 2021, 61 million people or 24 percent plan to start one, mainly because they need to pay the bills.
One-in-three say they need it to stay afloat.
“I've always said I'm Jill of all trades, I do a little bit of everything,” said Jill Shay, of Middletown.
Shay has several jobs.
“I have 4 jobs. Four glamorous jobs,” Shay said.
Four jobs total, all involving agriculture, particularly flowers and pants.
Her main gig is as a cut-flower farmer at Eddy Farms in Newington.
Her side hustle is her website called PlantHer.
It’s a plant installation service that she turned into a small business.
It’s bringing in a few hundred dollars a month.
“Getting to do all my jobs at once works out nicely, because there is a lot of overlap,” Shay said. “Yes, all of this pays the bills, day by day. I feel like I probably wouldn't work all four if it didn't.”
Eyewitness News learned according to saving-advice.com, four of the best side hustles in Connecticut include:
- Home health aide – high school diploma needed
- Animal caretaker – pet sitters and dog walking jobs are projected to increase by 33 percent this year.
- Substitute teaching – Connecticut is in the middle of a shortage
- Snow removal – always needed in New England winters
Ed Smith does that too.
His advice is to find something you love.
That way, he says, you can avoid burnout or fatigue.
“If you're trying to start a side hustle, start small and don't give up,” Smith said.
It’s extra income that goes a long way, especially when you can turn a passion into a paycheck.
Tune in to Channel 3 at 6 p.m. Tuesday to learn how some have found a way to make extra income by sharing their spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.