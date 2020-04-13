WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested for drunk driving following a wrong-way crash in Wallingford on Sunday night.
State police said a car driven by Rodenstein Mine was driving north in the southbound lanes of Route 15 around 10:15 p.m.
Mine struck a car head-on, which caused the other car to hit the median guardrail.
Minor injuries were reported in the crash.
State police said a field sobriety test was conducted, which Mine did not successfully pass. He was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, and several other charges.
He was held on a $10,000 bond and transferred to the CT DOC at New Haven Correctional Center. He is scheduled to appear in court at the end of May.
