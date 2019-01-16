Man arrested for felony animal cruelty after neutering neighbor’s cat

Click here for updates on this story
Eden, NC (WGHP) -- An Eden man was arrested Wednesday for felony animal cruelty after neutering his neighbor’s cat, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
According to authorities, Jordan Thomas Hall, 30, was at his neighbors’ home in Eden on Monday.
Earlier in the evening, that neighbor had referenced having to take his cat to have him neutered. Hall offered to neuter the cat for Dickerson, but Dickerson declined his offer.
At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, after the neighbor and his girlfriend had gone to bed, he got up to check on Hall who was supposed to be sleeping in the living room of the home, but Hall and the cat were gone.
Later, he found his cat bloody and his testicles had been removed.
The neighbor became irate and confronted Hall, chasing him out of his residence before calling the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The cat, “Shna-Shna”, was taken by Rockingham County Animal Control to a local vet for treatment and is expected to survive.
Hall was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.