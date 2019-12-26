Martin Scorsese just can't seem be let off the hook for his controversial evaluation of Marvel films as his daughter threw a bit of lighthearted shade toward her father on Christmas Day.
Francesca Scorsese posted a photo on her Instagram story of presents wrapped in Marvel-themed paper with the caption, "Look at what I'm wrapping my Dad's X-mas gifts in."
The legendary director caused quite a stir in October when he said Marvel movies are "not cinema," arguing that huge comic-book franchises are more theme-park attractions than an attempt to convey "emotional, psychological experiences."
He later explained his comments in an Op-Ed for the The New York Times last month.
"Many of the elements that define cinema as I know it are there in Marvel pictures. What's not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is at risk. The pictures are made to satisfy a specific set of demands, and they are designed as variations on a finite number of themes."
Either way, the younger Scorsese couldn't resist giving her iconic filmmaker father a hard time this holiday season.
CNN's Brian Lowry contributed to this report.
