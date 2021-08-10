Masks required for 2021-2022 Hartford school year

HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - Hartford Public schools will be requiring all students and staff to wear masks for the 2021-2022 school year.
They are not offering remote learning this year.
Hartford student said they weren't happy about the requirement, but they understood why it was needed.
Ethan said, " last year when school just ended people were wearing masks so it’s probably going to be the same."
"I feel like it’s going to be pretty annoying, but it is what it is," said Justin.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus, and expert on infectious diseases at UConn Health stated, "there’s every indication that we’re going to see an uptick in COVID especially with the delta variant now, just as kids are heading into school."
He continued, "it’s really important that children as our unvaccinated group that are exposed to the virus don’t bring that into our general population."
The Hartford Federation of Teachers President, Carol Gale, said the union is concerned about several health factors. They support the mask requirement.
"Masks is one of the mitigation strategies we know is effective. We want all of our staff to be safe." said Gale.
