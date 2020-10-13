Channel 3 Eyewitness News is excited to announce that Duby McDowell and Kevin Rennie have been named the hosts of Face the State. McDowell was Channel 3’s political reporter for twelve years and she hosted Face the State for seven years beginning in 1993. Kevin Rennie writes a political column for the Sunday edition of The Hartford Courant. He’s a former member of the Connecticut House and Senate. The critically acclaimed political show airs Sunday mornings at 8:30AM on WFSB Channel 3. McDowell and Rennie’s first show will air October 18th.
“Duby McDowell has covered some of the biggest political stories in Connecticut” said WFSB-TV Vice President /General Manager Dana Neves. “I am delighted to welcome her back to the show that she helped start. Duby’s expertise along with Kevin’s knowledge of local politics and long-established relationships make them a perfect fit for Face the State. When I think of Connecticut politics, I think of Duby and Kevin.”
Duby McDowell has spent her career focused on journalism, politics and public relations. She is the President of McDowell Communications Group, based in Hartford, Connecticut.
She began her broadcasting career at KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri while in graduate school at the University of Missouri. From there she went to WTVR-TV in Richmond, Virginia, where she was a general assignment reporter. She started at WFSB-TV as a vacation relief reporter in 1988, eventually becoming the station’s political reporter. For 12 years she covered every presidential and state election and closely followed the General Assembly, as it debated issues such as the state income tax, gun control, and same-sex marriage.
McDowell Communications Group publishes “The Laurel,” a website that covers the Connecticut news media.
A native of North Haven, Duby received her B.A. in American History from Harvard University. She currently resides in Hartford.
“This is a crucial time in the state and the nation,” said McDowell. “I’m excited to return to Face the State and work with Kevin Rennie, who I frequently interviewed when he was a State Senator and I was a WFSB reporter. It’s great to be on the same team.”
In addition to his time in politics and writing for the Hartford Courant, Rennie has written for the National Journal, The New York Post and RealClearPolitics.com. Kevin maintains the website DailyRuctions.com. He’s appeared on CNBC and Fox News. He practices law in South Windsor, Connecticut. Kevin is a graduate of UCONN School of Law.
“I am delighted to join Connecticut’s premier public affairs program as co-host with Duby McDowell. Face the State will continue to provide a window to viewers on how Connecticut works by questioning and challenging guests. Its public service mission is more important than ever in this fraught age.”
Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.