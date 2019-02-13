Meet Andy Cohen's new son

Andy Cohen is pleased with his son's full head of hair.
The Bravo exec and TV host is featured on the new cover of People magazine with his newborn, Benjamin Allen Cohen.
The proud papa talked with the publication about being in the delivery room when his son was born February 4 via surrogate.
"I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered," Cohen said. "That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed."
The first-time dad, 50, proudly shared the cover on his Instagram account.
"This is my son!!" Cohen wrote in the caption. "I grew up reading @People cover to cover, at a time when being gay meant there was no way to have a family. Now I'm honored to be the first gay dad featured on the magazine's cover."
Fans of the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host got to enjoy the baby shower festivities last month via Cohen's social media.
Almost all the "Real Housewives" cast members attended, as did Cohen's BFF, singer John Mayer.
Cohen told People he "worked with an organization that helps you find the egg donor and the surrogate, and you kind of package the whole process."
He said felt gratitude for the surrogate who helped him become a father.
"My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift," Cohen said. "She gave me life. So, I'll be forever indebted to her."
Cohen had revealed the gender of his baby while on air with Anderson Cooper, co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve show.
