PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - Millions of people bought tickets last week for the Mega Millions and Powerball, but no one won the big prizes.
Now the jackpots for both games are even bigger.
The $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize would be the largest in U.S. history. The drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winning numbers are 28, 70, 5, 62, 65 and the Megaball is 5.
“You have historical data right, so we have historical data from the perspective of the best we can get," said Gretchen Corbin, CEO, GA Lottery. "So the largest jackpot being last Friday, where were those sales and then where was a large Tuesday sale of the Mega Millions and we look at those. We think that it will be a strong jackpot as we are looking at projected sales."
On Tuesday, Channel 3 spoke with folks asking the big question -- what would you do if you won?
“Pay off my house, my car, all my families houses and cars," said Robin Lamoureux, of Moosup.
Many mentioned vacations, new homes, paying off debt, and sharing with others.
Financial experts advise you to stay anonymous, and then decide how you want to get paid-- lump sum cash or annuity.
“I’m thinking you could buy pretty much anything. These boats that we see here are often in the million to $4 million range in this part of the world. In Florida they attract the big mega yachts that kind of a win you could be doing some serious shopping," said Bob Jarrett, of Essex Boat Works.
While lottery fever is in full swing, you do not want to get caught up in the craze and become a victim to a scam.
The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a rise in lottery fraud.
Here are three tips to keep in mind.
- Do not pay up to claim your prize. You should never have to pay to receive your winnings.
- You cannot win a contest you did not enter. You need to buy a ticker or file out an application to participate in a contest or lottery.
- Verify the offer is real. Do not call the phone number in the email or website you suspect may be a scam. Instead call the lottery or sweepstakes company to see if you won.
Channel 3 spoke with a mathematician last week who said a person has a better chance of getting struck by lightning, but more of a chance than getting hit by lightning twice.
While many people have their sights set on the $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize, Powerball ballooned to $620 million.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Prospect Smoke Shop on Waterbury Road in Prospect.
However, no one has claimed the jackpot.
The drawing for the ticket was on Oct. 20. Its numbers were 16-54-57-62-69 PB-23 PP-2.
It will expire on April 18, 2019.
The Powerball jackpot is the 5th largest in the game's history. Its next drawing is Wednesday.
A couple who won a $266 million Mega Millions jackpot had some advice for whoever wins it.
“My advice is to just take your time," said Jacki and Gil Cisneros, lottery winners. "It’s going to seem like everything is an urgent matter. People are going to come at you with advice and wanting to do business with you or coming up with the next genius idea and you don’t have to jump at that.”
Total Connecticut Mega Millions sales reached nearly $22 million.
The total prizes, however, were a little more than $4.6 million.
