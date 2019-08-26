Mike is an award-winning reporter who joined WFSB in 2019.
A lifelong Connecticut resident, Mike is excited for the opportunity to report on the news that matters to his home state. He graduated from E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield in 2002, and then from the University of Connecticut in 2006.
Prior to joining WFSB, Mike worked for several newspapers around Connecticut. He has experience covering local communities across the state, local and federal courts, and state government.
Mike has won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for his reporting. He also won the Connecticut Council on Freedom of Information’s Stephen A. Collins award in 2016 for his coverage of issues related to transparency and open government.
Mike is also involved in advocated for journalism and open government. He is president of the Connecticut Council on Freedom of Information, the state’s top lobbying organization for transparency laws. He is also on the board of directors for the Society of Professional Journalists, is a past president of the Connecticut SPJ chapter, and is on the board of directors for the Connecticut Foundation for Open Government.
Have a tip you want Mike to check out? Send it to mike.savino@wfsb.com
