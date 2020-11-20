Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa team up for 'Prisoner'

Things get interesting when Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa record a duet.
The superstar artists have teamed up for a single, "Prisoner," the video of which takes them and the viewers on a wild ride.
It starts with a beating heart and segues into the pair on a bus journey that includes the pouring of some cherry juice that looks like blood and lots of ... closeness between the pair.
Both women shared the news of the release on social media.
"Big love to the whole gang who helped put this together directed by Alana O'Herlihy + Miley," Lipa tweeted.
The new song is part of Cyrus's upcoming release, "Plastic Hearts," which is due out Nov. 27.
