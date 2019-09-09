Miley Cyrus releases 'Slide Away' video so let the theories begin

Let the hunt for the "Easter eggs" begin.
Miley Cyrus has dropped a music video for her break up song "Slide Away" and it's time for all of the speculation about what "clues" she has put in it to signal that the song is about her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth.
Like, duh.
In case you have been on another planet for the past few weeks — which with all that's been going on lately doesn't sound like such a bad idea — the pair have split after getting married this past December.
Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, met in 2009 on the set of "The Last Song."
They dated and were on-again, off-again for years before he proposed in 2012.
That engagement ended, but they reunited in 2015 before marrying.
The new Cyrus song has lyrics which seem pretty pointed and poignant.
"Move on, we're not 17 / I'm not who I used to be / You said that everything changed / You're right we're grown now," Cyrus sings.
Now we have a video in which Cyrus appears to be at a party where she's not having much fun and there's a whole heck of a lot going on including her dressed to the nines in a pool.
Take a look for yourself:
Is it a continuation of one of her most famous videos, "We Can't Stop," which also included a wild party?
Is Cyrus trying to give a glimpse into what shattered her relationship?
Who knows? What we do know is that the theorizing is supposed to happen, otherwise why release a break up song days after you break up?
Art imitates life, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.