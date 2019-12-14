International pageant season continues, and this week it's the Miss World organization's turn to crown a global beauty queen.
Here's what you should know ahead of Saturday's competition.
Didn't a global pageant just happen?
Yes. But that was Miss Universe, a competitor pageant that was founded years after Miss World by a swimsuit company (hence the swimsuit competition).
Miss World is one of the four major global beauty pageants, and the oldest, the organization says, at almost 70 years old.
Miss World delegates from 111 countries spend a month in London competing in events like "Sport," "Talent" and "Beauty with a Purpose" to secure their spot in the televised finale. Miss Universe lasts only a few days.
What to expect
The 40 finalists you'll see in the last stage of the pageant already won the "fast-track" events throughout the last month.
The top 5 will be grilled by controversial British broadcaster Piers Morgan to answer a final question, with current Miss World Vanessa Ponce of Mexico on hand to pass the ornate crown to this year's winner.
How to watch
The finals are available to livestream on www.missworld.com at 9 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 14. They'll be broadcast live from London's ExCeL convention center starting at 2 p.m. GMT.
Who's competing?
Expect to see fast-track winners like Miss Nigeria, Miss Jamaica and Miss Canada onscreen on Saturday. Miss Mexico is hoping to follow in her predecessor's footsteps, and representatives from Nepal, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago will show up and show out.
