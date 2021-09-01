Moderate to heavy flooding expected in New Milford, Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Ct. (WFSB) - Areas like New Milford and Simsbury are expected to have moderate to heavy flooding due to cresting from nearby rivers.
There is a threat of the Farmington River topping because of the incessant rain.
Vincent DeLuca, a manager and Wood-N-Tap in Farmington said, “so far nothing has come up further than the grass area, nothing has come up above the water retention wall that we had built.”
Staff at Wood-N-Tap already clearing part of their outdoor dining area, which sits right next to the river.
“We brought in the tables and chairs off the grass. The only thing down there is the tent,” said DeLuca.
Farther west, the town of New Milford sits on both sides of the roaring Housatonic River.
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said, “we do have the Housatonic that splits our town and from time to time, especially with heavy rainfall, you can have these flooding occurrences.”
Bass and the Dept. of Public Works (DPW) said they could see the river crest two feet or more. That could cause flooding on streets adjacent to the river, like Route Seven. It could impact commuters and businesses
“We let our residents know about the potential for flooding through our New Milford app that we have here. It’s just creating that awareness,” said Bass.
He said dealerships have moved their cars to a community center.
DPW crews are prepared for a potential deluge., first responders have plans to re-route traffic if flooding is severe.
“We’re just on standby right now and hoping for the best,” said Bass.
Mayor Bass advised driver to take it slowly and carefully because you dont know how deep the flooding is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.