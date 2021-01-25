GLASTONBURY (WFSB) - The Connecticut Restaurant Association is extending a lifeline to struggling businesses.
The organization is creating a grant program for the hardest hit restaurants across the state.
The owner of Cotton Hollow Kitchen applied for this grant earlier today.
He says he's hoping it will be another way for them to stay open.
“Four and a half months in the governor closes all the restaurants, so it was a moment of I don't know what we're going to do,” Owner Matt Conley said Monday. “We had no idea.”
Conley says to-go meals, teamwork and support from the community have kept the lights on.
Like many restaurants, Conley says last year's PPP loans and small grants from the state went quickly and they eventually had to tap into their savings.
“I needed to keep staff employed,” Conley said. “I wanted them to be able to feed their families, to be able to pay their bills.”
He says most recently, generosity from customers and various donations have allowed him to move forward and continue paying his employees.
Today, he applied for the Connecticut Restaurant Association's new relief grants.
He says he's hoping it will be a bridge through the winter.
“If we get this grant money from the CRA and people continue to patronize us, I will believe we will get to the other side of this get and come through this better, stronger, more resilient,” Conley said.
“There's a lot of restaurants still hanging on by a thread,” Yvette Tavares of the Connecticut restaurant Association said. “This is to help them get by and hopefully things will begin to turn.”
Tavares says they're hoping to work with more companies like door dash in the future so they can provide more support to CT restaurants.
If you'd like to apply, click here.
