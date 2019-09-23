Natasha Lyonne's clap won Twitter on Emmys night

Natasha Lyonne took the title from Nicole Kidman on Emmys night.
Not in terms of winning a particular award, but Lyonne became the meme of the night for her clapping while in the audience.
In 2017 Kidman earned headlines for what some dubbed her "seal clapping" during the Oscars, which she attributed to a massive ring she wore to the show.
This time around Lyonne offered up a clap at the Emmys which could best be described as looking like she was basically high fiving herself.
People took notice.
"Natasha Lyonne's clapping tonight...," one person tweeted. "I will think about nothing else for a week. #Emmys."
So while the actress didn't take home a statue for her work on her Netflix series "Russian Doll," she totally won Twitter.
