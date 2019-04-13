QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - Supermarket and labor union officials are resuming negotiations as workers in southern New England are on their third day of a walkout.
A Stop & Shop spokeswoman confirmed contract talks with the United Food and Commercial Workers resumed Saturday afternoon with federal mediators involved.
Thousands of unionized workers for Stop & Shop walked off the job on Thursday over what they say is an unfair contract offer.
Many have formed picket lines around some 240 Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company has kept most locations open by hiring temporary workers.
The company says its proposal includes across-the-board raises and health and pension benefits better than most food retailers. But the union says raises would be eaten up by higher health care costs.
