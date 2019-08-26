WFSB Channel 3 Eyewitness News is launching a new half-hour newscast at 4:30PM beginning September 9th. The expanded local news programming highlights WFSB’s commitment to providing Connecticut with more local news and local content than ever before. Eyewitness News at 4:30PM will deliver breaking news, Early Warning Weather, in-depth, local reporting and I-Team investigations that get results. Eyewitness News anchors, Erin Connolly and Mark Zinni will deliver the news while meteorologist Mark Dixon will deliver your Early Warning Forecast.
WFSB’s award winning, news and weather coverage has led to it consistently being the most watched news station in Connecticut. WFSB is constantly looking for ways to improve how we deliver news to our viewers on all our platforms. The addition of Eyewitness News at 4:30PM will give our viewers a new option to watch local news on Channel 3.
“With the addition of Eyewitness News at 4:30, WFSB is better positioned to provide local news that our viewers want at the times they want it,” said WFSB-TV Vice President /General Manager Dana Neves. This newscast furthers our commitment to leading the way with local news and weather on all platforms.”
“Eyewitness News at 430 will be broadcast and streamed live from the WFSB newsroom” said Executive News Director Keith Connors. This will allow us to be on top of the latest breaking news along with up-to-the minute Early Warning weather and in-depth coverage of all the news that matters to Connecticut viewers.”
Eyewitness News at 4:30PM will change WFSB’s current program schedule as follows:
Effective September 9th, The Dr. Oz Show will move to 3:00PM (from 4PM), Better Connecticut will move to 4:00PM followed by the all new Eyewitness News at 4:30PM.
WFSB TV is Connecticut’s most watched television station and is owned and operated by Meredith Broadcasting. Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for more than 110 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile, tablets and video – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith’s Local Media Group includes 17 owned or operated television stations reaching more than 10 percent of U.S. households. Meredith’s portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation’s Top 25 – including Atlanta, Phoenix and Portland – and 14 in Top 60 markets. Meredith’s stations produce approximately 650 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.