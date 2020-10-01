HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state's comptroller projected deficit of $1.87 billion for Fiscal Year 2021, noting disparities in the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Comptroller Kevin Lembo released his monthly financial and economic update on Thursday.
In a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont, Lembo noted that Connecticut’s revenue picture improved slightly since last month’s forecast but data is still limited at this point in the fiscal year. He said continued budgetary caution is required.
“The economic shockwaves of the pandemic are still rippling through all sectors of the economy,” said Lembo. “I’m confident that Connecticut will emerge stronger on the other side, but it will take a focused and collaborative effort to stabilize state finances and protect our most vulnerable residents.”
After Fiscal Year 2020 closed with a small budget surplus, the state’s Budget Reserve Fund, also called the Rainy Day Fund, reached its statutory cap in September and will serve as an important resource in weathering continued economic uncertainty.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been universally disruptive but not everyone is feeling its effects equally,” Lembo said. “Data continues to show that job losses are concentrated in low-wage industries. As federal assistance has disappeared, millions are facing housing and food insecurity and the rates of each are higher for Black and Latino households.”
Connecticut’s housing market had a very strong month with significant increases in new listings, sales and median price for single-family homes. Lembo said that was an example of the disparities.
The average time on the market decreased by eight percent from the same period last year. Yet a recent study by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities showed 17 percent of American renters reported being behind on their rent payments, including 25 percent of renting households with children.
Lembo called for additional federal aid for Connecticut residents, including housing and food assistance as well as reinstatement of the $600 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit.
“Families in Connecticut and across this country are experiencing hardship through no fault of their own and the situation could get worse before it gets better,” he said. “The relief programs offered so far have worked. Now is no time to abandon those who need help the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.